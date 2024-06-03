Fla. Hotel Chided for Bondage-Themed Pride Display

A display with hot-pink teddy bear in fetish clothing outside a Disney Springs-area hotel was removed after outcry on social media.

An image tweeted by Libs of TikTok showed the teddy bear outside the Crowne Plaza Orlando – Lake Buena Vista hotel.

"@CrownePlaza why are you subjecting young children to looking at a b*ndage teddy bear? Disgusting," the poster tweeted Friday on X. "We called the hotel and they told us it was for a private pride event but that the bear will remain up throughout the entire weekend."

The property, an IHG hotel, reportedly said that a client hosting an event over the weekend had brought the outdoor decorations for display.

June is Pride Month and commemorates the 1969 beginning of the gay civil-rights movement.

The hotel didn't issue a public response to the criticism, but by Sunday afternoon, the decoration outside the hotel was reportedly moved indoors.

Nevertheless, a black and white bear, also in bondage-type clothing, was still visible in the pool area of the property during a party Sunday afternoon, and security guards were spotted walking around the pool area.

The Crowne Plaza is less than two miles from Disney Springs, but is not on Disney property.