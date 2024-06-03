WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: florida | pride month | hotel | fetish | teddy bear | social media

Fla. Hotel Chided for Bondage-Themed Pride Display

By    |   Monday, 03 June 2024 09:43 AM EDT

A display with hot-pink teddy bear in fetish clothing outside a Disney Springs-area hotel was removed after outcry on social media.

An image tweeted by Libs of TikTok showed the teddy bear outside the Crowne Plaza Orlando – Lake Buena Vista hotel.

"@CrownePlaza why are you subjecting young children to looking at a b*ndage teddy bear? Disgusting," the poster tweeted Friday on X. "We called the hotel and they told us it was for a private pride event but that the bear will remain up throughout the entire weekend."

The property, an IHG hotel, reportedly said that a client hosting an event over the weekend had brought the outdoor decorations for display.

June is Pride Month and commemorates the 1969 beginning of the gay civil-rights movement.

The hotel didn't issue a public response to the criticism, but by Sunday afternoon, the decoration outside the hotel was reportedly moved indoors.

Nevertheless, a black and white bear, also in bondage-type clothing, was still visible in the pool area of the property during a party Sunday afternoon, and security guards were spotted walking around the pool area.

The Crowne Plaza is less than two miles from Disney Springs, but is not on Disney property.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A display with hot-pink teddy bear in fetish clothing outside a Disney Springs-area hotel was removed after outcry on social media.
florida, pride month, hotel, fetish, teddy bear, social media
201
2024-43-03
Monday, 03 June 2024 09:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved