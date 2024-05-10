WATCH TV LIVE

Target to Cut LGBTQ Pride Merchandise After Backlash

Police officers stand outside a Target store as a group of people protest the store's LGBTQ promotions during June Pride monnth across the street, June 1, 2023, in Miami. (Lynne Sladky, File)

Friday, 10 May 2024 07:50 AM EDT

Target announced it will cut LGBTQ-themed merchandise from some of its stores during Pride Month this June, after a backlash hit sales of the retailer last year.

Target plans to offer the full assortment of the merchandise online but is examining store-level data to decide which physical locations will carry the products.

Target is likely to stock the products in about half of its nearly 2,000 stores in the U.S., Bloomberg reported.

The move comes after Target was forced to remove some items, including certain transgender swimsuits, from its LGBTQ+ themed collection last year after facing customer backlash and confrontations between customers and employees in some stores. Target blamed the backlash in part for a drop in its sales in its second quarter last year.

Target caused an uproar among conservative customers last year when it began selling a "tuck-friendly" bathing suit in its LGBTQ Pride clothing collection, seemingly designed for children.

Target's Pride section is often set up towards the front of the stores and often attracts children's attention with its colorful Pride rainbow logos.

On Thursday, a Target spokesperson said it was committed to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month, which is celebrated in June, and year-round.

The Minneapolis-based retailer will maintain a presence at local Pride events in Minneapolis and around the country, and would offer a collection of products for Pride month "curated based on guest insights and consumer research," in select stores and online, the spokesperson added.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


