Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: 'Bureaucratic Bumbling' in Mistreatment of Military Families

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax the "bureaucratic bumbling" following housing manager Balfour Beatty's first convicted fraud of the U.S. military led to a recent Senate report alleging the company has continued poor business practices.

"The saying that kept going through my mind is, 'Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me,'" Johnson, the ranking member of the Senate's permanent subcommittee on investigations, told Wednesday's "Stinchfield."

The Wisconsin lawmaker stated the next step for the subcommittee is to bring in the inspector general for the Department of Defense before quickly pivoting to the problems with reforms made by Congress following the first incident by Balfour.

"Part of the reform is they took the leases that our servicemembers sign from 10 pages to 100 pages, and the resolution process now includes 46 steps," Johnson said. "You can't make this stuff up. I mean, just layer bureaucratic bumbling upon bureaucratic bumbling."

"We need to get to the bottom of this," Johnson added. "I think the military needs to respond. We'll continue on this. This is too important."

The comments from the senator followed a hearing in the subcommittee Wednesday where chair Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., joined Johnson in grilling a pair of Balfour Beatty Communities executives for nearly three hours, according to Engineering News-Record.

During the hearing, Army communications officer Capt. Samuel Choe testified that mold inside his Balfour home at Fort Gordon in Georgia caused his 10-year-old daughter to develop a potentially fatal mold allergy and severe eczema on her limbs, torso, neck, and face.

"In the concentrated areas which pain her the most, [his daughter's] skin has become darkened and reptilian," Choe said before the subcommittee. "At its worst, my vibrant and exuberant daughter resembles a burn victim."

