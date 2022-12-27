×
Montana AG to Newsmax: TikTok Could Be 'Trojan Horse'

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 27 December 2022 02:12 PM EST

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen on Tuesday told Newsmax that TikTok "could be a very dangerous 'Trojan horse'" for the Chinese government.

Knudsen said on "National Report" that "the Chinese Communist Party, which wholly controls ByteDance, which owns TikTok, gives the United States a different version, and we know what gets funneled to our kids here in the U.S. by TikTok.

"They get explicit sexual content. They get drug content. They get alcohol content. They oftentimes get even worse, some very dangerous criminal content, so I think we need to have to be asking ourselves, Just what exactly is TikTok and the Chinese Communist Party trying to do to our country with this app?"

Knudsen added: "I'm a big believer in parents ... I think parents should be involved and know what their kids are downloading and know what their kids are watching. But that said, these guidelines are there for a reason … we know [China] does a tremendous amount of property theft, intellectual property theft, data mining.

"This very well could be a very dangerous Trojan horse and the extent of their spying, I don't even think we've gotten the full breadth of here in the U.S. So, I think parents need to be very cognizant and worried about another Chinese … Communist Party-run application."

