Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: Secret Service Needs Complete Revamp

The Secret Service has had a terrible record over the years, legal expert Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Dershowitz denounced Secret Service failures like the assassination of President John Kennedy, calling it preventable, he told "Newsline."

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle announced her resignation Tuesday.

Dershowitz said the recent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump defines the Secret Service. He advocated for moving the agency away from its job of tracking counterfeit currency.

"The Secret Service should not have any job other than to protect protectees," Dershowitz said.

Before the president or any other person under Secret Service protection steps on stage, there should be a checklist Secret Service goes through, he added.

"Have you checked with everybody," Dershowitz said. "Are there any suspicious people? Are there any threats? That didn't happen in this case."

Dershowitz said if Secret Service had that checklist, the shooting at the Trump rally would have never happened.

"We need a new director and a complete revamping of Secret Service from top to bottom," Dershowitz said. "Their responsibility has to be defied. The role of stopping an event, freezing an event until everything is clear has to be defined more clearly."

