Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: 'Shocking' DOGE Doesn't Have Bipartisan Support

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Friday that it’s “shocking” that Democrats are “actually defending wasteful spending” in the federal government and attacking the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and its chair, Elon Musk.

“I would have thought that DOGE would have been something that should be bipartisan,” Hinson said on “National Report.” “We should be focusing on the funding streams that go to things that actually help support our constituents. The era of big government waste and big government spending is very clearly over. Merit's back in our federal government, all of these things that Elon and DOGE and President Trump have been talking about for years are finally being executed, and so, to see them defend wasteful spending is so disrespectful to taxpayers.

“I've been out in the district — I'm in Iowa right now — and I have been hearing from Iowans who are getting ready to send in their tax checks to the federal government and so they're seeing all this waste, and they're wondering, why should I send my dollars in to the federal government if it's going to things like transgender operas or Sesame Street in Iraq?” she said. “We want to make sure that we're funding things that Iowans and Americans actually need.”

In recent days, Democrats have been railing against the Trump administration’s cost-cutting DOGE initiative and protesting Musk’s access to sensitive government systems and data. Hinson said her colleagues across the aisle seem more concerned with the optics of the situation than doing anything to help save Americans money.

“If they actually knew how many thousands of unelected bureaucrats have access to sensitive taxpayer information, I think they might be thinking twice about how they're talking about this,” she said. “Unfortunately, they seem to be more intent on going out and holding useless press conferences and protests outside of government buildings than actually getting to work and cutting this government waste.

“I actually serve on the Appropriations Committee,” Hinson added. “I'm really excited about the opportunities that exist for us to come in and continue to spotlight these wasteful programs. We've been saying it for years. Many of these government agencies, even through COVID, got, in some cases, like a 30% increase in their budgets. That's just not sustainable and we should be absolutely going in with a fine tooth comb, as I like to say. Trump's coming in with a sledgehammer a little bit here; we're going to come in with a scalpel and go in and really be very finite about the cuts that we're going to be making.”

