Hogan Gidley to Newsmax: Democrats Now Advocating Fraud

Former White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told Newsmax on Friday that it’s “baffling” to see “Democrats are on record out in front, supporting advocating fraud, waste and abuse inside the federal government.”

Since Elon Musk and his DOGE team have begun uncovering fraud and abuse in the billions from the federal government, some in the Democratic Party have escalated their rhetoric in protest. On Monday, Rep. Kweisi Mfume, D-Md., called for a “street fight” and called DOGE “the department of government evil.” Gidley said that Democrats are “mad that someone is calling them out.”

“To them, their god is government. They can't reduce the size of it. They can't stop worshiping at the altar of government. And so you're not going to see maybe a handful, a few Democrats say, let's work with those. Most of them are going to be upset,” Gidley s aid during an appearance on “Finnerty.”

Political analyst Mark Halperin joined the conversation and said Democrats are going up against “an unprecedented situation.”

"They're going up against an unprecedented situation with a president in his second term, but with a lot more experience and understanding of how he wants to do the job and how to do the job than he had the first time around,” Halperin said.

