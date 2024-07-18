Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: Moved by Gold Star Families at RNC

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Thursday that she got emotional hearing Gold Star families speak at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Relatives of some of the 13 American service members killed during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan appeared on stage at the RNC on Wednesday in a moment that revived one of the low points of President Joe Biden's presidency.

The families criticized Biden for not publicly naming their loved ones, naming each of the 13 service members killed, echoed back by the crowd.

"I'm a mom to two boys," Hinson said on "American Agenda." "I think about losing a child serving our country, it's a devastating thought as a parent."

Hinson said it was a powerful moment to see the families calling out Biden for failing to acknowledge their pain, grief, suffering and sacrificing for their country. Daegan Page, an Iowan, was one of the service members killed.

"We were able to say his name on the floor," Hinson said. "I had tears in my eyes."

Hinson said a woman in the Iowa delegation was passing tissues around.

"There was not a dry eye in that room," Hinson said. "We did the right thing by honoring them last night. Shame on Joe Biden for not meeting with those families like President Trump did."

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.

