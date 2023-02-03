Asa Hutchinson Predicts Hearings on Newsmax Deplatforming

Former Arkansas GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson predicted "oversight hearings" on the deplatforming of conservative news channels, including Newsmax.

Hutchinson made the comments during an appearance on Newsmax on Friday.

"But whenever you have serious major platforms like Twitter or like DirecTV, you want to make sure that they're treating the marketplace fairly and that they're following the rules," he said.

He added a tone of caution, saying he prefers the free market working independently of government regulation.

"You always want to be reluctant whenever there are government solutions that tell the private sector what they can and cannot do in their contractual relationships."

AT&T DirecTV deplatformed Newsmax on Jan. 24 from 13 million subscriber homes, marking the second time the company removed a conservative channel from the service in the past year, with OAN being removed from the platform last April.

DirecTV cited "cost-cutting" for removing both networks while continuing to carry 22 liberal news channels that all receive license fees.

It has denied Newsmax any ability to receive similar payments though it has higher ratings than most other news channels, and Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said AT&T/DirecTV's deplatforming was "a blatant act of censorship."

Former President Trump issued a statement last week saying he was canceling DirecTV as well as AT&T services like cellular and wireless services and urged Americans to do the same.

Hutchinson said he is a "fan of Newsmax."

"I hope you continue to expand your visibility across America and hope that opportunity continues to present itself," he said.

