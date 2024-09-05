Apalachee Father to Newsmax: 'Scariest Moment of My Life'

When the text came in that his son was in lockdown due to an active shooter, Josh Rayner, the father of a 10th grader at a Georgia high school, told Newsmax on Thursday that it "was one of the scariest moments of my life."

A 14-year-old student killed two students and two teachers Wednesday morning at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia: Mason Schermerhorn, 14; Christian Angulo, 14; Richard Aspinwall, 39; and Christina Irimie, 53.

Rayner was at work at the time his son alerted him of the shooting and immediately jumped on his bike to get to the school as "fast as it would go."

"My first thought was, I've got to get there. I've got to get my son. The whole time I'm thinking just God keep him safe," Rayner said fighting back tears.

Host Sharla McBride asked Rayner what it was like for his son being in the building during the moments the authorities locked down the school.

"He listened to what the teachers were telling him, what the SWAT team was telling him. Once they apprehended the suspect they had all the students put their hands above their head and walk out to the football field and that's where they let parents come out and meet their kids," Rayner told "Wake Up America."

"It's sad that it happened and you never think it will happen this close to your home. You see it on TV all the time but you never think it will happen to you," Rayner added.

