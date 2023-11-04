Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman to Newsmax: Back Israel or 'Evildoers Will Win'

A greek diner owner in Long Island has boldly stood with Israel — sometimes facing objections and boycotts by anti-Israel protesters — and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman stressed to Newsmax the side of Israel remains the side of good versus evil.

"It's gratifying that most Americans are standing with Israel," Blakeman told Friday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" guest-hosted by Kimberly Guilfoyle. "They realized that Israel is an important ally, and they realized that an attack on Israel is just a precursor to attack on America."

Hamas terrorists cannot be backed by Americans in the U.S, because Hamas must be stopped by Israel's incursion into Gaza, according to Blakeman.

"We're talking about people who are baby killers and rapists, and they're pure evil, just like al-Qaida was, and the fact is that most Americans realize this and that this is the fight between good and evil, and that we have to destroy evil," he told Guilfoyle.

Blakeman's county is adjacent to Huntington, New York, where the Golden Globe Diner is experiencing an outpouring of support for owner Peter Tsadilas' display of posters of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza amid the bloody, deadly, and politically divisive war with Israel.

"I want to commend Peter and people like Peter who had the courage to stand up for what's right, because if we don't stand up for what's right, then the evildoers will win," Blakeman told Guilfoyle.

"And that would be disastrous to Israel. It would be disastrous to world peace. It would be disastrous to America."

Blakeman warned the war in the Middle East is going to America because of open-border policies allowing illegal migrants to go unvetted, so more counties should adopt Nassau County's rejection of Democrats' sanctuary city ideology.

"Nassau County is not a sanctuary county," Blakeman told Guilfoyle. "We believe here in Nassau County that our borders should be sealed — that, if we are going to have immigrants that come over, that we have a valid guest-worker program where people are vetted, and we know who's coming in."

Nassau County's polices are not anti-immigration, but they do reject mass illegal immigration, according to Blakeman.

"We welcome people into America, but they need to be vetted," he said. "We need to know who's coming in, and it has to be done the right way.

"And in Nassau County, we are not part of this sanctuary program. We're not a sanctuary county. We believe that having respect for American borders is important and we don't want all the issues that the other communities throughout the United States have."

Blakeman spoke to reports of an illegal migrant from the Middle East country of Jordan — which openly supports radical Islamist, anti-American sentiment — who was arrested in Texas for "studying how to build bombs."

"This is what happens when you have open borders and you're not checking to see who's actually coming into this country," Blakeman concluded.

