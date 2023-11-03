Jordanian Nabbed in Texas 'Studying How to Build Bombs'

A Jordanian national "plotting to attack a Jewish gathering" and "studying how to build bombs" was arrested in Texas last month on charges he unlawfully possessed a firearm, according to law enforcement.

Sohaib Abuayyash, 20, made "statements to others that support the killing of individuals of particular religious faiths," and "referenced an event in Houston for members of a particular religious group," according to a federal court judge who ordered the man be detained pending trial.

He faces up to 15 years in federal prison.

The Department of Justice said Abuayyash, who applied for asylum in the U.S. after his nonimmigrant visa expired in 2019, was an "alien illegally and unlawfully in the United States."

Abuayyash, the affidavit says, "has been in direct contact with others who share a radical mindset, has been conducting physical training, and has trained with weapons to possibly commit an attack."

One law enforcement source told CNN Abuayyash was "plotting attack a Jewish gathering."

There has been an increase in threats against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab-American communities and institutions across the U.S., Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told a Senate committee on Tuesday.

"Hamas terrorists horrifically attacked thousands of innocent men, women and children in Israel on Oct. 7, brutally murdering, wounding and taking hostages of all ages," Mayorkas said. "In the days and weeks since, we have responded to an increase in threats against Jewish, Muslim and Arab-American communities and institutions across our country."