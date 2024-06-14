Dov Hikind to Newsmax: Biden Comments Denouncing Antisemitism 'Meaningless'

All of President Joe Biden's comments denouncing "horrific acts of antisemitism" on U.S. soil are "absolutely meaningless," said former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind.

"All these words, all these press releases, statements, they are absolutely meaningless," Hikind said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"President Biden, unfortunately, sadly, and many of the leaders of the Democratic Party, the radicals in the Democratic Party that he is catering to, he is responsible for what is going on. I mean, that's a pretty strong statement to make, but that's exactly what I believe.

"The way he is treating Israel, undermining Israeli members of his government, of the State Department, the White House, every single day there's something else, being critical of the elected prime minister of the state of Israel. Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu was elected by the people. Israel is a democracy, and all that Biden does every single day is undermine that government, and therefore, undermining the people of Israel."

Biden on Friday condemned a recent spate of antisemitic acts in New York, including a demonstration outside an exhibit honoring the victims of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

"The horrific acts of Antisemitism this week — including a demonstration celebrating the 10/7 attack, vandalism targeting Jewish homes, attacks on Jewish faculty at college campuses, and harassment of subway riders –— are abhorrent," Biden posted on the social platform X. "Antisemitism doesn't just threaten Jewish Americans. It threatens all Americans, and our fundamental democratic values."

Hikind, the founder of Americans Against Antisemitism, questioned why Biden has been mum on comments made by Hamas military leader Yahya Sinwar calling Palestinian civilian casualties "necessary sacrifices."

"That's good, that's great stuff. Have they noticed this? Is there any reaction? Have some of these radicals in the Democratic Party — AOC, Rashida Tlaib, [Ilhan] Omar, Cori Bush, Jamaal Bowman, have they said anything about the statements of Sinwar celebrating the more people that die the better? I mean, it's mind-boggling to watch what's going on."

