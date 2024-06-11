WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hostages | hamas

Israeli Official: Hamas Has Rejected Gaza Proposal

Tuesday, 11 June 2024 04:51 PM EDT

Hamas has rejected a Gaza ceasefire proposal outlined by U.S. President Joe Biden, an Israeli official said on Tuesday, after receiving the Palestinian militant group's response through mediators.

"This evening, Israel received, via the mediator, the Hamas response. In its response, Hamas has rejected the proposal for a hostage release that was presented by President Biden," the Israeli official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"They (Hamas) have changed all of the main and most meaningful parameters," the official said.

