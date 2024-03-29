Shaffer, Wilkie to Newsmax: Explain Ukraine Funding

Anthony Shaffer, a retired U.S. Army Reserve lieutenant colonel, told Newsmax Friday that the Biden administration needs to explain how its repeated requests for more Ukrainian aid will be spent.

"There's no strategy," he said during an appearance on "American Agenda." "And we are reluctant to throw more money to Ukraine until we know how it will be used and what the intended outcome is of the funding."

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., asking him directly to push his Republican colleagues to pass additional funding measures. Republicans have been reluctant to sign any foreign aid legislation that is not tied to U.S. border security.

Shaffer pointed to the massive amount of equipment destroyed in the past month as a reason for the Republicans' reluctance to give more, saying Ukraine "lost upwards of $19 billion worth of gear within the last three weeks. They've lost at least three Patriot batteries, which are hard to replace and very expensive."

Former Under Secretary of Defense Robert Wilkie joined the discussion, adding, "Killing Russians is a good thing for America. However, you need to tell Americans why it's a good thing. Don't tell them it's in Ukraine interest or Europe's interest."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com