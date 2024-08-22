Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Convention 'Joy' Like a 'Bad Movie'

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Thursday that the "joy" on display at the Democratic National Convention this week — particularly the platitudes about President Joe Biden — reminds him of a "bad movie."

"They're trying to sell the fact that they're all supporting Joe Biden when, in fact, they were the ones who probably were part of one of the biggest coups we've ever seen here in the United States of America," D'Esposito said on "Wake Up America."

DNC speakers Wednesday were filled with praise for Biden, including former President Bill Clinton, who drew comparisons between Biden and President George Washington after Biden's decision to drop out of the race after pressure from Democrat leaders after his shaky debate performance in July.

In addition, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said the president "selflessly passed the torch," to Vice President Kamala Harris.

"They let Joe Biden walk away and walk off that stage on a late, late Monday night, the first night of the convention with that knife that they put in his back still in there," D'Esposito said.

D'Esposito also said he has his doubts about vice Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the presidential nominee, considering his record.

"The only thing that we could do is look at his history in Minnesota and the fact that he has long sided with progressives," D'Esposito said of Walz. "He calls [Rep.] Ilhan Omar one of his dear friends. He's allowed his city to burn in riots. And I think what's really important is that over the last three days, we keep hearing from all of these speakers about personality conflicts."

Further, the Democrats are talking about "the great job that Joe Biden has done," but nothing is being said about the problems people talk about "when they sit around the kitchen table back at home," D'Esposito said.

D'Esposito also spoke out about border security, after Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., spoke at the convention Wednesday night on immigration.

"They keep referring back, trying to dupe the American people about this bipartisan [Oklahoma Sen. James] Lankford bill," D'Esposito added. "It never passed the Senate, and it wasn't a solution. It was a surrender. It codified the disastrous policies that Kamala Harris, our border czar, and Joe Biden put into place."

Instead, the Senate should have used a House resolution on securing the border to start their negotiations, "but the Democrats and Chuck Schumer ignored it," D'Esposito said. "The fact that Tom Suozzi and others are trying to recreate history and sell this completely fake story to the American people is, quite frankly, disgusting."

