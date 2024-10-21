Trump Calls on Christians to Stand Up, Vote, and Defend Religious Liberty

Former President Donald Trump delivered a strong message to Christians during Monday's 11th Hour Faith Leaders Meeting in Concord, North Carolina, urging them to defend religious liberty and ensure their voices are heard at the polls.

Addressing a crowd at the 11th Hour Faith Leaders Meeting, Trump passionately called on Christians across America to vote and protect their religious freedoms. The event, broadcast live on Newsmax 2, highlighted Trump's message to evangelical voters and people of faith.

At the rally, Trump recounted an incident involving Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing her of mocking Christian attendees during a campaign event.

"At a campaign stop, she [Harris] heard shouting from the background — 'Jesus is Lord, Jesus is Lord' — and Kamala Harris ridiculed them," Trump claimed. "She told them, 'You're at the wrong rally.' Get that? She basically said, 'Get out.'"

Trump emphasized that Harris' alleged comments were a direct attack on religious believers, especially Christians.

"She's very destructive to religion. She's very destructive to Christianity and very destructive to evangelicals and the Catholic Church. She is your worst nightmare," Trump asserted, adding that Harris is "much worse" than President Joe Biden.

Drawing a contrast between his rallies and those of the current administration, Trump told the audience, "While Kamala says that people who believe in Jesus don't belong to our rallies, you have to remember that as loud as it can be. At Trump rallies, we don't tell Christians to get lost. We tell Christians to get out and vote."

Throughout his speech, Trump portrayed Harris as a precarious figure who threatens the rights of religious Americans. He warned that a Harris-led government would erode religious liberty and constitutional freedoms.

"Your religious liberty will be gone. Your free speech will be gone. Your Second Amendment will be gone, and parental rights will be gone forever," Trump declared.

In an appeal to Christian voters, Trump urged them to mobilize and make their voices heard in the upcoming election.

"I'm here tonight to deliver a simple message to Christians across America: It's time to stand up and save your country," he said.

"Christians, evangelicals, the Christians and gun owners, gun owners, don't vote. They vote, but [in] very small proportions. If they did, or if Christians did, nobody could ever beat us. Nobody," he added.

Trump also criticized what he described as the "weaponization of justice" against religious communities, emphasizing the important role that Americans of faith play in shaping the nation's identity.

"Americans of faith are not a threat to our country. Americans of faith are the soul of our country," he said.