Trump Endorses Luna in Hotly Contested House GOP Primary in Florida

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna in the GOP primary for the House seat being vacated by Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla.

In a statement, Trump blasted her GOP opponents in one of the most hotly contested districts on the 2022 ballot: Amanda Makki, Audrey Henson, and former Marine Matt Tito.

The race also has three Democrat challengers — state Reps. Ben Diamon and Michele Rayner-Goolsbuy, and Eric Luyn, a former national security adviser in the Obama administration, Florida Politics reported.

"Anna Paulina Luna is a great fighter who is running for Congress in Florida. She is an Air Force veteran who puts America First, unlike her RINO opponents," Trump's statement from his Save America PAC read.

"Anna is committed to strong borders, serving our Veterans, and ensuring Florida's beautiful coastlines are protected. This is an important race because it is 'key' to taking back the House. Anna is a warrior, she is a winner, and it's time for all America First Republicans to unite behind her strong campaign. Anna has my complete and total endorsement."

Luna won the GOP primary last year, earning Trump's praise, but lost to Crist in the general election. Crist is not running for another House term and is instead mounting a gubernatorial bid to unseat GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, The Hill reported.

Crist was governor of Florida from 2007-2011 as a member of the Republican Party. He became a Democrat in 2012, The Hill noted.

Trump's endorsement comes in the wake of support in July from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and conservative radio host Charlie Kirk in May, Florida Politics reported.

Makki has backing from Maggie's List, which supports fiscally conservative women running for federal and statewide office, Florida Politics reported.

Florida Politics noted the Congressional District 13 is a purple district, with Republicans chipping away at the Democrat advantage in 2020 from 5.2 percentage points to 4.6 points.