Anila Ali to Newsmax: 'The World Has Failed' Pakistani Christians

On Newsmax Saturday, prominent Muslim activist Anila Ali urged Americans and the global community to oppose the increasing persecution of Christians in Pakistan by violent extremists.

Ali, who appears in the new documentary "Faith Under Fire," told "America Right Now" that Islamist extremism has led to violent attacks on Christians, including church burnings, mob assaults, and the destruction of homes.

"My Christian brothers and sisters, the world has failed you," Ali said. "I went to Pakistan to face my Christian brothers and sisters and say, 'I'm sorry I failed you. The world has failed you.'"

The documentary highlights the increasing dangers faced by Christians in Pakistan. Ali, who chairs the Women for International Religious Freedom Pakistan and leads the American Muslim and Multi-faith Women's Empowerment Council, said she and others are risking their safety by speaking out.

"You can imagine that I have fatwas from the Iranian regime to Hamas to Hezbollah because I called them out," she said. Merriam-Webster defines "fatwa" as "a legal opinion or decree handed down by an Islamic religious leader."

"We're ostracized. We're called agents of America, sometimes agents of Israel. These conspiracy theories abound everywhere."

Still, Ali remains committed to her mission.

"I believe in religious freedom," she said. "I came to America to practice my religion freely. The occurrences around the world — and indeed in our country — have moved us to our core to do something about persecution of Christians, persecution of people with conscience."

Ali said extremist violence against Christians has grown worse in recent years. As chair of the Religious Freedom Roundtable for Pakistan, she has worked with interfaith leaders since 2014 to promote unity and peace.

"I saw Christians really happy that they had a voice, that they had a platform," she said. "But with the growing Islamism in Pakistan ... there were mob attacks in the cities where Christians live.

"Violent Islamist mobs came into their homes. Some of them might be their neighbors. They burnt their homes to cinders. Their women had to hide in the villages. They burnt 40 churches with such vile hatred that I had not witnessed."

Ali stressed the importance of the Christian community in Pakistan.

"I believe that they are the educators of the Pakistanis. They are more patriotic than any other Pakistanis I meet," she said.

Calling for action, Ali encouraged churches in the United States to screen "Faith Under Fire" and join efforts to push for reform.

"All we're asking is, look at the blasphemy law," she said. "It was created to protect the minorities, and now it's persecuting them."

Ali said that while some perpetrators have been arrested due to public pressure, most are released without prosecution.

"The perpetrators were not prosecuted. They were released on the streets again. And so, it happened again," she said.

"We as Americans can get together and pressure the Pakistani government to hold these perpetrators responsible and protect the minorities," she added. "The whole point of Pakistan's birth was so minorities could actually enjoy religious freedom."

