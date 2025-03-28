WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: doj | crime | smuggling | pakistan | canada | export control laws

DOJ Indicts Man for Conspiracy to Violate Export Control Laws

By    |   Friday, 28 March 2025 02:22 PM EDT

The Department of Justice on Thursday indicted a Pakistani-Canadian national with smuggling millions of dollars' worth of U.S. goods and technology to entities associated with Pakistan's military and weapons program.

Mohammad Jawaid Aziz, also known as Jawaid Aziz Siddiqui or Jay Siddiqui, was charged with conspiracy to violate U.S. export laws and violating U.S. export laws. He faces up to 25 years in prison.

The indictment alleges that "Siddiqui, while operating through Diversified Technology Services, procured various goods — including sensitive and restricted items subject to export administration regulations (EAR) and those on the Commerce Control List — from U.S. companies on behalf of the restricted entities in Pakistan."

"As alleged, Siddiqui and his co-conspirators worked to conceal the true end-users of the goods from U.S. companies, often using front companies and transshipping goods through third countries to evade detection," it added.

