Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Must Pursue Secret Service Subpoenas

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the House Oversight Committee will likely issue subpoenas for documents and audio recordings from the U.S. Secret Service after Director Kimberly Cheatle "did not answer questions" during her testimony before the panel on Monday.

Cheatle, who resigned Tuesday, testified before the House Oversight Committee on Monday about the shooting at a rally for former President Donald Trump on July 13 in Pennsylvania, which injured Trump and killed an attendee. During the hearing, lawmakers grilled Cheatle about the agency's practices and its failure to prevent the incident.

Biggs told "National Report" that Cheatle "did not answer questions" posed to her during the hearing and "didn't come prepared to answer questions," noting that "even when she wasn't deflecting, she didn't seem to know the answer to the questions."

Biggs added that Cheatle repeatedly "deferred to the FBI" when asked "very easy" questions, such as whether the shooter acted alone.

Biggs said that the hearing with Cheatle "is one of the rare times the Oversight Committee actually is working together and in unanimity, and that was that."

Biggs added that the committee plans "on issuing subpoenas" for documents and audio records related to the incident and the agency's protection practices involving Trump on the day of the shooting.

Biggs went on to say that Cheatle "flat-out lied" when she said she was unable to provide certain documents and audio records that the panel has requested due to the ongoing investigation into the shooting.

"We have to pursue this thing and get the subpoenas issued so we get the documents and the recordings of audio" communications between agents and local law enforcement, Biggs said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com