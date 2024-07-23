WATCH TV LIVE

President Joe Biden Statement on Kimberly Cheatle

Tuesday, 23 July 2024 11:20 AM EDT

President Joe Biden issued a statement Tuesday after U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle announced she was resigning.

"Jill and I are grateful to Director Kim Cheatle for her decades of public service. She has selflessly dedicated and risked her life to protect our nation throughout her career in the United States Secret Service. We especially thank her for answering the call to lead the Secret Service during our Administration and we are grateful for her service to our family," Biden said.

"As a leader, it takes honor, courage, and incredible integrity to take full responsibility for an organization tasked with one of the most challenging jobs in public service.

"The independent review to get to the bottom of what happened on July 13 continues, and I look forward to assessing its conclusions. We all know what happened that day can never happen again. As we move forward, I wish Kim all the best, and I will plan to appoint a new Director soon."

