Rep. Andy Harris to Newsmax: Senate GOP Plan to End Shutdown a 'Good Solution'

Rep. Andy Harris said Friday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that Senate Republicans' new proposal to end the government shutdown offers a "good solution" — one that reins in spending while keeping federal operations running temporarily.

Harris, a Maryland Republican and chair of the House Freedom Caucus, praised the measure as a responsible effort to reopen the government without inflating expenditures.

"First of all, what it does is make sure we don't have an increase in spending," he said. "That's what we have to avoid. The first step to decreasing federal spending is actually stop increasing it."

The Senate GOP plan, introduced this week, packages three of the 12 appropriations bills that have already been negotiated with bipartisan support. It extends government funding until mid-January, providing time for both chambers to complete the remaining spending measures.

"It takes three of the 12 appropriations bills that are negotiated in a bipartisan fashion, puts them in there and then says, by the way, we're going to keep on going until the middle of January probably, so that we can solve some of the other appropriations bills issues," Harris explained.

He emphasized that the temporary measure would hold spending steady and give the administration flexibility to adjust allocations without locking in controversial Biden-era policies.

"So, obviously, a continuing resolution level funds the government, doesn't increase spending, but it also gives the administration the ability to, again, tweak funding those Biden-era programs that aren't very favorable," Harris said. "It will continue the same spending level."

Harris called on Senate Democrats to work with Republicans to end the standoff, saying prolonged shutdowns hurt federal employees and national security alike.

"We have to find a handful of rational Democrats who agree that it's ridiculous keeping the government shut down," he said. "Air traffic control problems now, obviously the military won't get paid at some point, all these workers not getting paid and the solution is a good solution."

However, Harris made clear that the House Freedom Caucus would not support any deal that extends the expiring Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies — a Democratic priority in ongoing negotiations.

"There's no way that any of us would support a clean extension," he said. "That's what the Democrats are calling for. Even they didn't pass that back in 2022."

He argued that the ACA subsidies, projected to cost $450 billion over the next decade, benefit insurers rather than consumers.

"The money is going to line the pockets of very profitable insurance companies," Harris said. "We need to have free market solutions that bring down the cost of healthcare for every American, not just the 7%."

