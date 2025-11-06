Thune Pushes Friday Vote to End Shutdown

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., will hold a vote Friday in an effort to end the ongoing government shutdown, Politico reported.

According to individuals in the room who were granted anonymity, Thune told lawmakers during a Thursday lunch that he intends to bring up the House-passed continuing resolution, which has failed 14 times, but this time may include a three-bill spending package negotiated with Democrats.

The revised measure would extend government funding through January, replacing the current Nov. 21 deadline. Lawmakers are also engaged in bipartisan talks about a potential vote on extending Affordable Care Act subsidies, though details remain unclear.

Thune said he expects enough Democratic support to move the deal forward, but the outcome is still uncertain. The process could take several days due to procedural hurdles and potential objections from senators.

Senate Democrats, following their own lunch meeting, remained united and declined to say whether they would support any new Republican proposal.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., told reporters she couldn't say if an agreement was close, while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., described the Democrats' discussion as "a very good, productive meeting."

"We want to stay together and unified, and we had a really good conversation about how to do that," added Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.