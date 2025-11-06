WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: san antonio | food bank | shutdown | snap

San Antonio Food Bank Serves 50K More a Week Amid Shutdown

Thursday, 06 November 2025 04:59 PM EST

The San Antonio Food Bank is serving at least 50,000 more people per week as the government shutdown threatens Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, ABC News reports.

"Right now, we've had to open up afternoon shifts because there are new shifts in our distributions because we can't accommodate the number of people coming in a normal shift as a result of the government shutdown," Eric Cooper, president and CEO of San Antonio Food Bank, which serves 29 counties in southwest Texas, told the news outlet.

The food bank typically serves 105,000 to 120,000 people per week but is now assisting nearly 170,000.

Inventory is also starting to shrink, he said.

"There's more empty racks as a result of the amount of food that we're sending out, and we're not keeping up with the amount of food coming in," he said.

A federal judge in Rhode Island on Thursday ordered the Trump administration to find funds to fully cover SNAP benefits for November.

U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell Jr. gave the administration until Friday to make the payments, though delays are expected before recipients see the money on their benefit cards.

The order followed a lawsuit from cities and nonprofits arguing the administration's plan to pay only 65% of the maximum benefit would leave millions without aid.

McConnell and another judge last week ruled that the government must at least use $4.6 billion in emergency funds to cover November payments.

Full monthly payments cost between $8.5 billion and $9 billion.

The Trump administration said Monday it would not seek additional funds, arguing Congress must approve any further appropriations.

President Donald Trump appeared to suggest Tuesday that he might withhold benefits unless Democrats agree to reopen the government.

His press secretary later said partial payments would continue for November, but future funding remains uncertain if the shutdown persists.

Late Wednesday, the Department of Agriculture confirmed in a court filing that the maximum benefit will be limited to 65% of the normal amount.

The ongoing impasse has placed millions of low-income families and food banks under mounting strain.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

