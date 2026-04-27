Rep. Stutzman to Newsmax: Security Going Into Ballroom 'Suspect'

Rep. Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind., raised concerns Monday about security procedures at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner following an incident in which a suspected gunman reportedly charged a nearby security checkpoint while allegedly targeting Trump administration officials.

Speaking on Newsmax's "National Report," Stutzman said he was struck by what he described as inconsistencies in security protocols at the high-profile event, which took place Saturday night in Washington, D.C.

"I was surprised at the level of security," Stutzman said, comparing the situation to his own experiences visiting the White House.

"When you go to the White House, if my name doesn't match the registry going in, I've got to stand off to the side until they get my name correct."

The Indiana lawmaker suggested that similar rigor may not have been uniformly applied at the Correspondents' dinner venue, where government officials, journalists, and celebrities gathered.

"The level of security going into the ballroom, I think, was suspect," he said.

Stutzman emphasized that the U.S. Secret Service appeared to have fulfilled its primary responsibility of protecting President Donald Trump during the incident. However, he questioned whether earlier preventive measures could have been stronger.

"I think the Secret Service did their job protecting the president," he said. "But I think there's a lot of questions about what happened beforehand."

Authorities say Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, was taken into custody at the dinner Saturday night that was attended by Trump and top members of his administration.

Authorities said Allen will face charges including using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer, as well as other potential counts. A search of state and federal court databases showed no indication Allen had ever previously been charged with a crime.

A social media profile for a man with the same name and a photo that appears to match the suspect shows he worked part time for the past six years at a company that offers admissions counseling and test preparation services to aspiring college students.

Stutzman said some attendees reported varying experiences with security screening inside the venue.

"I had ladies telling me that their bags were checked when they went into the ballroom," he said, suggesting that enforcement may not have been consistent across all entry points.

Authorities have not publicly detailed the full sequence of events, but the incident has drawn renewed attention to security planning for large gatherings involving high-ranking officials.

Law enforcement agencies typically coordinate closely for such events, particularly those held near the White House.

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