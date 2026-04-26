Report: Suspect Used Hotel Stairwell to Avoid Security

The suspect in Saturday night's shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner used a calculated route through the Washington Hilton to avoid heavily secured public areas, according to a report from CBS News.

Cole Tomas Allen was seen leaving his 10th-floor hotel room dressed in black and carrying multiple weapons — including a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives stored in a black bag, the report said.

Rather than move through the hotel's main corridors, Allen allegedly used an interior stairwell to descend about 10 floors, allowing him to bypass areas where security and guests were concentrated.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News that this route enabled Allen to avoid detection as he made his way toward the event, where President Donald Trump and other top officials were gathered.

Allen ultimately emerged onto the hotel's terrace level — the same level as the foyer leading to the red carpet entrance for the dinner — placing him just yards from a primary access point to the ballroom.

At that point, Allen reportedly broke into a sprint toward the area, closing the distance quickly before being confronted.

Security personnel reacted within moments. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers moved in immediately, tackling Allen shortly after he appeared in the area.

Authorities said officers followed standard protocol, removing Allen’s outer clothing and searching his bag to ensure he was not carrying additional weapons or explosive devices.

The incident unfolded at about 8:36 p.m. as the event was already underway and attended by thousands, including the president, first lady Melania Trump, Cabinet officials, and members of the media.

According to officials, security screening operations were beginning to wind down at the time. Magnetometers used to screen guests had already started to be dismantled, and no additional attendees were being allowed into the ballroom.