Rep. Andy Harris to Newsmax: Hope for 'Pushback' Against DirecTV

Rep. Andy Harris, speaking out about AT&T/DirectTV's deplatforming of Newsmax, said Wednesday such actions are "the canceling of conservative voices."

"This is the way cancellation occurs," the Maryland Republican told Newsmax's "American Agenda," speaking out about five weeks after DirecTV removed the network from its channel lineup.

"I'm not surprised that it's being tried," Harris added. "I hope that there's tremendous pushback against AT&T/DirecTV on this matter and that it gets resolved shortly because every American deserves access to news, and they deserve to access to a broad spectrum of news, not just CNN and MSNBC."

AT&T's DirecTV cut Newsmax's signal on Jan. 24, blocking the network from more than 13 million subscribers of the satellite service, DirecTV Stream, and U-Verse.

The provider said it dropped the popular network due to "cost-cutting" measures, but it also carries 22 left-leaning news channels, many of which draw considerably lower ratings than Newsmax, and all of which get paid license fees.

Newsmax is America's fourth highest-rated news network in the cable landscape and a top-20 overall channel that reaches 25 million Americans weekly, according to the Nielsen ratings.

DirecTV has claimed Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would amount to "tens of millions" of dollars. Newsmax has denied that, saying it is seeking an approximate fee of $1 per cable subscriber per year, which is among the lowest requested fees in cable television.

"This was never about the fees being excessive," Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said. "DirecTV's position has always been that Newsmax — of all cable news channels — should never get any cable fee whatsoever, not one penny."

