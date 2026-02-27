Rep. Andy Harris to Newsmax: DHS Shutdown Shows Dems' Priorities

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., told Newsmax on Friday that the partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security is laying bare the Democrats' priorities.

He said that they are putting illegal immigrants ahead of the safety of American citizens.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Harris said the longer the standoff continues, the more Americans will see the consequences and the more pressure will build on Democrats to reopen the agency.

Asked about Republican efforts to end the shutdown and whether Democrats are feeling pressure, he said the impact is already being felt beyond Washington.

"I do; I think that because of that, you also closed down FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency], you also closed down TSA [Transportation Security Administration]," Harris said, stressing that critical agencies have been sidelined in the impasse.

He pointed to a recent visit with volunteer firefighters in his district as proof that the shutdown is hurting communities.

"Look, I visited a group of volunteer firefighters this week, and they said that their fire training, which is funded by FEMA, had to be delayed," Harris said.

The Maryland lawmaker said such disruptions highlight what he described as Democrats' misplaced focus during the appropriations fight.

"So, look, it just becomes apparent that the Democrats really do care more about illegal aliens than they do about the safety of American citizens, just like the president pointed out in the State of the Union," he said.

Harris emphasized that Republicans have repeatedly voted to keep DHS open and ensure that frontline services continue uninterrupted.

He said that Democrats are attempting to shift blame, but voters will ultimately decide who is responsible as the shutdown's effects become more visible.

"Well, just like you had in your last hour, the bottom line is, when TSA lines start getting long, people are going to ask like, Who is stopping them?" Harris said when asked how the issue is landing with voters.

According to the Republican congressman, that moment could mark a turning point in the debate.

"And the Democrats try to say Republicans are, but Republicans in both the House and the Senate have voted repeatedly to keep the Homeland Security Department open and keep TSA functioning," he added.

As Americans face airport delays and first responders wait for postponed training, Harris predicted that public frustration will intensify and that Democrats will face growing demands to end the shutdown and reopen the department.