Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Tucson Mayor Shuns Law for Open Border

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the mayor of Tucson, Arizona, is a myopic "open-border advocate" who clings to "left-wing" ideals over the rule of law and the safety of the community she serves.

Biggs joined "Finnerty" to react to Mayor Regina Romero's missive last week that she's going to "protect children and families" from the "cruel and immoral" mass deportation plans of President-elect Donald Trump.

Biggs said he found that ironic, given the 300,000 minor immigrant children who have been separated from their families under the border policies of the Biden administration.

"If you're a left-wing, open-border advocate like Regina Romero is, then anything that's gonna shut down the border, anything that's gonna make her community safer is gonna get in the way. And that's where Mayor Romero is," Biggs said.

"She and Pima County itself really had a problem. It's one of the few counties in Arizona that didn't vote for Trump.

"I guess she believes her constituency is saying to her, 'We're gonna fight against deporting people who are illegally in the country, whether they've committed a crime, whether they've brought drugs across, human traffic, brought children across," he said.

"When she talks about separating families, explain to me how 300,000-plus lost unaccompanied minors by the Biden administration, put into the hands, actually, of cartels by the parents themselves, how is that not family separation? And if she's worried about family separation, how about if we send them all back together to their home countries?" Biggs asked.

In essence, the congressman said, Romero favors policies that have ceded lost migrant children to the control of Mexican cartels, who view little kids as "products" they move across the border for money.

"The notion that you don't want to enforce the law allows people like these coyotes and cartels, who are inhumane barbarians, to actually control our border. And that's why Regina Romero probably, if she wants to do that, [incoming border czar] Tom Homan's said he's going to arrest her," Biggs said.

