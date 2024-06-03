Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Block Dems to Support Trump

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Monday that he supports the protest of a group of Republican congressmen decrying Donald Trump's conviction in his New York criminal trial by refusing to cooperate with Democrat legislative priorities or nominations by President Joe Biden.

Biggs told "National Report" that "I think it is the right move" to try to thwart the Democratic agenda in retaliation.

He applauded the move headed by Utah Sen. Mike Lee and added that he would like to see all the Republicans in the Senate and the House join together to go after an "out of control executive and judiciary branch," especially by using the purse strings, emphasizing that the Founding Fathers specifically gave legislators that power as "our check on them."

Biggs also stressed that it "just seems almost surreal" and "outrageous" that there is even talk about Trump going to jail, saying that the Democrats "hate Donald Trump so much" that this is the image they want.

He said that this also raises so many logistical questions, including if Trump's Secret Service detail would go to jail with him.

Biggs said, however, that he would not be surprised if the judge in the case did sentence Trump to jail time, as he has demonstrated how conflicted he has been during the trial.

The congressman added that people in his Arizona district, including those who dislike Trump, are confused about exactly what crime he was convicted of.

Biggs said this is not surprising, because there is always confusion when, as in this case, there is a series of underlying alleged crimes for the overarching crime with which the defendant is charged.

Biggs stressed, however, that this is an issue that can certainly be appealed, since it has created so much confusion among the jury and the defense team, adding that "it stinks to high heaven."

