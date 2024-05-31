GOP Senators Draft Pledge to Block White House Agenda

A group of Republican senators have signed a pledge aiming to stop the Biden administration from achieving any further gains on their agenda.

On a Friday afternoon X post, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., wrote: "Statements of outrage are no longer enough. So, I hope every Republican Senator who is sickened by what the deranged left is doing to our country will join us in taking action in the Senate."

Many Republicans have expressed their collective disappointment over the conviction of former President Donald Trump of felony crimes. A Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal payments to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels.

"The White House has made a mockery of the rule of law and fundamentally altered our politics in un-American ways. As a Senate Republican conference, we are unwilling to abet this White House in its project to tear this country apart," the pledge begins.

The Biden administration has been accused of manipulating the process behind the scenes at the various Trump trials. Matthew Colangelo, who served as a senior official in the U.S. Department of Justice under President Joe Biden, joined the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in late 2022 and served as senior counsel in the Trump case under District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The signatories in the pledge promised to not allow any increases in nonsecurity related funding, would not vote to confirm any Biden political and judicial appointees and would not pass any Democrat legislation that is not directly involved with the safety of the American people.

Along with Rubio, the letter was signed by Mike Lee, R-Utah, J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Rick Scott, R-Fla., Roger Marshall, R-Kan.