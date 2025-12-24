Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Rhetoric Fuels Attacks on ICE Agents

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., warned Wednesday on Newsmax that political rhetoric targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement is fueling real-world violence against federal agents.

He cited a shooting involving ICE officers earlier in the day in Maryland.

On "Finnerty," Biggs told guest host Todd Starnes that the incident underscores what he described as a growing pattern of hostility toward ICE that has been encouraged by elected officials and activists who oppose enforcement of immigration law.

At least two people were reportedly hospitalized after ICE agents in Maryland were forced to fire on a van whose driver attempted to run them over during an operation. Law enforcement officials said the agents acted in self-defense.

"It's not just disturbing. What it is, is criminal," Biggs said.

"And it's being incited by the left anarchists and Democrats who are pro-open borders. They've tried to dehumanize ICE. They are OK with violence."

Biggs said he believes some political leaders are helping create an environment where attacks on federal officers are increasingly normalized.

"You've got at least one member of Congress that is under indictment for attacking ICE people," he said, referring to Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J. "You have another one from Arizona [Rep. Adelita Grijalva] even misconstruing and misleading people about what happened in an incident in Arizona where violence occurred."

Biggs said accountability is essential to stopping the trend.

"These leaders who are fomenting this, until they are held accountable by the police power of the executive branch, this is going to keep happening," Biggs said.

Biggs also singled out Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, arguing that the mayor's public comments criticizing ICE operations risk encouraging violence.

In recent remarks reported by Minnesota Public Radio, Frey, a Democrat, condemned federal immigration actions taking place in his city, saying ICE agents using their authority there could put lives at risk.

"If you can find a nexus, then you need to charge them with aiding and abetting," Biggs said when asked what should be done about officials who use their platforms to criticize ICE.

"Look, you had the mayor of Minneapolis ... come out and say that ICE agents who use their government authority to do ICE operations in his city could be killed. ... That's a threat."

Biggs said such language, combined with attacks on immigration officers, sends a dangerous message.

"This kind of fomenting of violence at some point has got to be held accountable," he said.

