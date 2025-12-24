Federal immigration agents were involved in a shooting on Wednesday that ⁠left one person wounded and another with injuries, authorities said.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees federal immigration officers, said in a statement that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were carrying out an operation to target two ‍men in the U.S. illegally in Glen Burnie, Maryland, ‍just south of Baltimore.

When the agents approached a van carrying the two men, the driver drove the ⁠van into agents' vehicles, and then drove the van directly at ICE officers in an attempt to run them over, ​DHS said.

The agents then "defensively fired their service weapons, striking the driver," DHS wrote. The van then crashed between two buildings and injured the passenger.

Both men were ‍taken to a hospital.

ABC News, citing Anne Arundel County police, reported ⁠that the man who was shot remained hospitalized and the other man was not seriously hurt.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department, which is investigating the shooting, did not immediately respond to a request for ⁠comment.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, ​a Democrat, wrote on ⁠social media he was "aware of the ICE-involved shooting that occurred earlier today" and his office ‍was working with local officials to learn more and provide support.

Federal immigration officers have been ‌involved in several confrontations with both the subjects of their raids and people witnessing and objecting to their tactics as they work to ⁠carry out President ​Donald Trump's mass ‍deportation plan.

ICE agents in September shot and killed a man who they said had tried to run them over ‍with a car, though security and body camera footage raised doubts about what occurred.