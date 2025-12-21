Homan: Politicians' Rhetoric Will Bring More Bloodshed for ICE

The "bloodshed" will continue against Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents unless the "hateful rhetoric" from politicians stops, White House border czar Tom Homan warned on Sunday.

"I wish the hateful rhetoric from congressmen, mayors, and governors would stop, because I said back in March there's going to be bloodshed," Homan said in a televised interview. "I don't want more bloodshed. But unless they stop doing what they're doing, there will be more, and I worry about that every day."

Homan pointed out that threats against ICE agents are up more than 8,000% and assaults have surged roughly 1,300%, numbers he said are unlike anything he has seen in his decades in law enforcement.

The Trump administration is taking a zero-tolerance approach toward anyone who interferes with ICE operations, he added, pointing to stepped-up federal prosecutions under Attorney General Pam Bondi.

He said the Justice Department is pursuing record numbers of cases involving impeding or interfering with immigration enforcement, as well as physical assaults on officers.

"We're sending a strong message," Homan said, adding that anyone who "puts a hand on an ICE officer" should expect arrest and federal prosecution.

The warning came as Homan praised President Donald Trump's border agenda, calling it the most secure border in U.S. history and pointing to steep declines in migrant encounters.

Homan said nationwide encounters fell to just over 30,000 in November, adding that encounters since Trump was sworn in almost a year ago are down 95% compared with levels under former President Joe Biden.

Deportations have accelerated, said Homan, explaining that more than 600,000 illegal aliens have been deported by ICE and that an additional 1.9 million have self-deported.

However, Homan said opposition from political leaders and certain judges has created a more volatile environment for federal immigration officers.

"You cross a line, you'll be prosecuted," he said, adding that consequences should apply "even if you're a judge."

Homan pointed to a Milwaukee County judge he said was found guilty of obstructing federal immigration agents during a courthouse incident, describing it as an example of officials in powerful positions attempting to block immigration enforcement efforts.

He also raised concerns about unaccompanied migrant children, saying roughly 300,000 children went missing during the Biden years.

Homan said the Trump administration has located about 129,000 of those children through a coordinated effort involving the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Homan said he wants political leaders to lower the temperature as immigration enforcement ramps up, arguing that escalating threats against ICE officers could lead to more violence if rhetoric continues.

The border czar made the comments while traveling in Arizona, where he said he would speak at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest conference, focusing on border security and what he described as a shift among younger Americans following recent national events.

"I look forward to talking eye to eye with them," Homan said, adding that he wants to explain the administration's border actions directly and counter what he described as misinformation about enforcement.

He said the administration's border approach is saving lives by reducing dangerous crossings and limiting fentanyl trafficking, but stressed that protecting federal officers must remain a priority.

"I don't want more bloodshed," Homan said, "but unless they stop doing what they're doing, there will be more."