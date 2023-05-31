×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: andy biggs | newsmax | debt plan

Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Debt Plan Savings 'Dubious'

By    |   Wednesday, 31 May 2023 12:05 PM EDT

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he won't vote for the deal on the debt ceiling, saying it's "dubious" that the plan will save as much as is estimated.

Biggs said on "National Report" that he's a "hard no" on the deal that President Joe Biden reached with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to suspend the debt ceiling while limiting federal spending to avoid the U.S. defaulting.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a letter last Friday that the Treasury is required to make more than "$130 billion of scheduled payments in the first two days of June," a situation that would drain the agency's resources.

"They claim they're going to get $130 billion a year in savings for 10 years, and [in] a two-year period of time they're going to raise the national debt by $4 trillion," Biggs said.

"So when you go a year to year, heads up, … you save $130 billion, and that's if … they're telling the truth," which he said is "dubious."

Biggs said, "That's a dubious thing, because I know how they're basing that, and they're gonna instead increase our national debt by $2 trillion per year. That is not a win."

When asked if he's worried about the Republican Party fracturing over the agreement, Biggs said he's "much less worried about that than the fact that Mr. McCarthy, the speaker, basically negotiated to give the Democrats substantially what they want."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he won't vote for the deal on the debt ceiling, saying it's "dubious" that the plan will save as much as is estimated.
andy biggs, newsmax, debt plan
288
2023-05-31
Wednesday, 31 May 2023 12:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved