Tags: andy biggs | joe biden | jill biden | hunter biden | democrat | nominee

Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Too Late, Too Hard to Switch Candidates

By    |   Thursday, 04 July 2024 10:10 PM EDT

President Joe Biden likely will stay in the presidential race "because it is so terribly late in the game and very difficult to switch out," Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax's "Prime News" on Thursday.

However, "as more and more pressure comes, it's going to be hard for him to stay in," Biggs said.

The Arizona Republican said Biden's biggest enablers — his family members — want him to stay as the Democrat nominee.

His wife, first lady Jill Biden, is "going to look like the Woodrow Wilson's wife of this century," Biggs said, and his son Hunter Biden is "looking for it because he makes money on it in his business efforts.

"And he also needs that pardon, ultimately, that Joe Biden can give him," he said.

Thursday, 04 July 2024 10:10 PM
