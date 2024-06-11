WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Would Hunter Biden Jury Put Facts Over Feelings?

Tuesday, 11 June 2024 11:45 AM EDT

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the real question when it comes to jurors in first son Hunter Biden's federal gun case in Delaware is whether they would put facts over feelings and convict or acquit based on the evidence.

"The reality is that he committed the crime, that's unequivocal," Biggs said during an appearance on "National Report." "The next question is, is the jury going to convict and they should convict if the prosecution has disaggregated the sympathy factor from the actual crime. That's what the prosecution had to do. They had to say, 'Look he may be a sympathetic figure, he may have been an addict, he may have done this under the influence of his addiction, but the reality is he still committed this crime and, regardless of your sympathies and mercy for him, that you want to extend, you must convict if, beyond a reasonable doubt, you're convinced that he committed the crime.'"

"And there is no doubt here that he committed the crime," he continued. "The real question is going to be is the jury going to basically say, 'Well we think he's rehabilitating, he was having a real struggle in his life, a lot of bad stuff going on,' that type of thing, if they get back into the emotion as opposed to the actual rule of law here, that will be the post upon which they might acquit."

The jury delivered its verdict later Tuesday morning after Biggs made his appearance and convicted Biden on all three federal gun charges.

The first son was accused of lying about his drug addiction to illegally purchase a gun in 2018.

Hunter Biden, 54, is the first child of a sitting president to be tried criminally and had pleaded not guilty to felony charges that included lying about his addiction on a government screening form for a Colt Cobra revolver and illegally possessing the firearm for 11 days.

Biggs said the prosecution "brought in so much evidence" to prove their case, that "it's almost incontrovertible that Hunter Biden lied on the form."

"He was using drugs; he was a drug addict, etc.," he said. "All that stuff has been proven, but I don't know that the jury necessarily is going to turn the case on that depending on whether the defense was successful in eliciting what I would call the nullification mercy defense, which is really what they're trying to get at and say, 'He's rehabilitated. This was a technical violation, no big deal.' "

But "as far as the actual elements of the crime itself," the Arizona congressman said the prosecution's "presentation of the case" was "overwhelming."

