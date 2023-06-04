Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Deal 'Cemented In' Progressive Agenda

More Democrats than Republicans in the House and Senate voted to pass legislation to suspend the national debt ceiling last week because it "cemented in" the progressives' liberal program" and will allow their agenda to continue, Rep. Andy Biggs told Newsmax on Sunday.

"We got zero out of this and we didn't do a very good job, in my opinion, in dealing with both the spending levels and the national debt," the Arizona Republican said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda."

He added that he thinks the Republicans supporting the bill "saw how the DOJ and the FBI have been accusing them and abusing their voters [and said] 'let's give them all a raise. Let's give them more of the American people's money,' and I think that's exactly what this deal represented."

Meanwhile, some Republicans are calling to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his seat over the compromise with President Joe Biden that lead to the deal on the bill, and Biggs on Sunday said that he agrees that with the agreement, McCarthy "formed a coalition with Democrats and left the farm."

"He went in, and we basically got hosed every way from Sunday," said Biggs. "I wonder if he's basically formed a new coalition… what does that say for the future?"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!