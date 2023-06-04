×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mikelee | debt ceiling bill | senate | legislation

Sen. Lee: Debt Bill Fails to Accomplish Claimed Objectives

By    |   Sunday, 04 June 2023 01:56 PM EDT

Sen. Mike Lee, who voted against passing the House bill suspending the debt ceiling until 2025, said Sunday he is "still not persuaded" that the bill will do what it says it will do to control deficit spending. 

"The process has failed time and time again," the Utah Republican said on Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures." "Democrats and Republicans alike have refused to engage in actual compromise and instead decided to fund everything or as much of everything as they possibly can without economizing. Nobody in the world gets to do this."

So instead, both sides agree to fund each other's priorities, resulting in the nation accumulating $32 trillion in debt, and now, with the bill that's been passed, "they're going to perpetuate that problem and add about $4 trillion to the debt over the next year and a half," said Lee. "It could be more than that."

Further, the bill "fails to accomplish any of the major objectives that they claim it accomplishes," said the senator.

"Significantly, more Democrats voted for it in the House than Republicans, and more Democrats voted for it in the Senate than Republicans," said Lee. "They played Republicans here, and they're still claiming victory. This is not a victory, this is capitulation."

And as a result, the Senate got to vote on a "different bill entirely" than the House's initial "fantastic bill," said Lee. 

The new bill, though, does not include the REINS Act, which requires Congress to enact spending measures, which would make a "major difference for our economy," said Lee. 

But the new bill sent by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden was "one that nobody had seen," and less than 72 hours later, the House passed it, with the Senate passing it a day later, Lee said. 

"It had a regulatory pay-as-you-go measure," said Lee. "The regulatory pay-as-you-go measure means nothing because it's waivable at the discretion of the Biden administration."

Lee also on Sunday spoke out against the Biden administration's whole-of-government approach with climate agenda, calling it a "big mistake."

"As I said as a member of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee just a few days ago, we have to remember that American people use carbon-based fuels," Lee said. "Fossil fuels have an impact on our lives, and we have to consider not only what people don't like about them, but also how we benefit there from them. If we lose that, we'll find ourselves in this morass in which we will have no ability to live our lives as we would prefer. We will have no ability for poor and middle-class Americans to get ahead. This will be an invisible tax on everything we buy affecting poor and middle-class Americans disproportionately."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Mike Lee, who voted against passing the House bill suspending the debt ceiling until 2025, said Sunday he is "still not persuaded" that the bill will do what it says it will do to control deficit spending.
mikelee, debt ceiling bill, senate, legislation
455
2023-56-04
Sunday, 04 June 2023 01:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved