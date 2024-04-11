Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Trump Right About Border 'Bloodbath'

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Thursday he agreed with former President Donald Trump that the situation at the southern border is a bloodbath because of President Joe Biden's lax immigration policies.

Last week during campaign stops in Michigan and Wisconsin, Trump reportedly referred to the crisis as "Joe Biden's border bloodbath," and referred to illegal immigrants as "animals."

"It is a bloodbath," Biggs told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "The people who are victimized by these, as Trump calls them, 'animals,' they would tell you it's a bloodbath. I have constituents who have lost loved ones who have been killed or maimed by the illegal aliens being in the country. They're not supposed to be here."

Trump has reportedly taken flak from Democrats that his use of "bloodbath" and "animals" is insensitive. Biggs said people should be more sensitive about the victims of impeached Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' open border policies.

Biggs lamented "the terrorists that we know are coming in, the criminal gang members we know are coming in, the human and sex trafficking that's coming in," and asked, "How about the drugs and the people who are victimized by fentanyl?

"Don't tell me it's not a bloodbath, because it is," he said.

