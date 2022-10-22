Rep. Andy Biggs to Newsmax: Biden Admin. 'Trying to Deceive,' 'Divert' on Border

The fact the Biden administration released their record-setting illegal migrant numbers on a Friday night to avoid news coverage shows their plan to "deceive," "divert," and "deflect" on their border crisis, according to Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., on Newsmax.

"It's stunning, it's outrageous, actually, and it's remarkable that they released it when they did," Biggs told "Saturday Report."

"This administration has been more than derelict," he added to host Rita Cosby. "They have been intentional in not only opening the border, but trying to deceive the American people about what's happening on the border."

Biggs denounced the 1,826 pounds of deadly fentanyl (414 million doses — enough to kill everyone in the U.S.) having been seized at the border in September alone, as China, drug cartels, and drug traffickers and dealers are "killing somebody by chemical poisoning."

Biggs supports calls for those responsible for fentanyl trafficking to be held accountable for murder under U.S. law.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas should be impeached for his dereliction of duty on securing the U.S. southern border, Biggs added.

"This administration campaigned on an open border," Biggs said. "It's totally gotten away from them, and they needed to be held accountable. This is one more thing Secretary Mayorkas needs to be impeached for."

Biggs also rebuked the administration's efforts to pay up to $30,000 per individual to be diverted to aid illegal migration, including personal property managers to help assist the law-breaking border crossers to assimilate into the U.S. illegally.

"It's another missing of the mark of this administration," Biggs said. "They want to try a symptom instead of the problem, when they should fix the border and stop people from entering illegally.

"This is being done, again, to divert and distract," Biggs continued, to "clean up" the Biden administration's border crisis before the midterm elections.

But Republicans are going to be restored to positions in Arizona after these elections, because Americans are fed up with the waste, fraud, abuse and dereliction on the border, Biggs concluded.

"Kari Lake is going to win this and it's going to be a wider margin than 3 or 4%," he said.

"And she is going to have long coattails. It's going to be a nice red wave in Arizona."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!