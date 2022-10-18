Mark Meadows to Newsmax: WH Tries to Run Out Clock on Midterms

Reports of an El Paso, Texas, mayor being pressured by the Biden administration to hold off declaring a state of emergency on illegal immigration until after the midterms not only smacks of politics, but a potential quid pro quo, according to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Newsmax.

"Controlling the narrative won't work by convincing one particular mayor to suggest that it's not an emergency," Meadows told Tuesday's "Prime News" with Jenn Pellegrino. "Do you think there's probably some kind of quid pro quo there? Which says: 'If you just hold off after the midterms we'll take care of you with more FEMA funding.'

"You know, I think it's ripe for oversight to see exactly the involvement of this particular administration."

Meadows noted this is just the latest case of the Biden administration attempting to use connections to control narratives, comparing this to the work with the teacher's unions in efforts to label conservative parents domestic terror threats.

"They back channeled with the teachers union," Meadows told Pellegrino. "This time, it's all about working with a Democrat mayor to suggest that they don't have an emergency on the border.

"And, you're right, it smells like politics and trying to put a narrative forward before the November midterms."

Meadows noted he would have been dealing with a firestorm if something like this happened when he was in the White House working for Trump.

"If this had been Donald Trump, this would have made news all over, every single headline," Meadows said.

But the midterms is about winning elections and not winning narratives, and Meadows concluded Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., is going to help Republicans regain the Senate majority because of his inability to serve the border state of Arizona on controlling illegal immigration under President Joe Biden.

"You've got a senator in Arizona – Sen. Kelly is basically talking about how he can work with this administration," Meadows said. "He can't even get Joe Biden to the border, let alone to control it. So this just more of the same. It's hoping that a problem solves itself, just like they are with inflation, just like they have with gas prices.

"Unfortunately they need real leadership – that leadership has been lacking since January of 2021."

