Napolitano to Newsmax: Biden 'Determined' to Have a War

Retired New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Thursday that President Joe Biden is "determined" to have a war to run for reelection on, even if the American people do not support taking military action.

Biden has signed off on Ukraine using American munitions to strike inside Russia for the purpose of defending Kharkiv, two U.S. officials familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

"I think it's crazy because it would give the Russians the legal opportunity to strike back at Americans and the places from which those missiles came," Napolitano said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "Joe Biden wants to run for reelection like his hero FDR [President Franklin Delano Roosevelt] in 1944, and he is determined to have a war on which to do it."

"Guess what? The American people are not interested in fighting a war," he continued. "They don't want to send American troops overseas. This will backfire like many other of his schemes, right in his political face."

The officials, who were granted anonymity by the AP to discuss the sensitive subject, emphasized that the U.S. policy charging Ukraine not to use American-provided long-range missiles to strike inside Russia remains the same.

Biden's move comes as Ukrainian officials have increased pressure on the U.S. government to allow its military to defend against attacks coming from inside Russia.

Officials and nations have increasingly been arguing that Ukraine must be able to defend its territory by attacking targets within Russian borders.

Earlier this week, amid rising calls for action against Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of "serious consequences" if Western countries gave Ukraine the go-ahead to use their weapons to strike Russian targets.

"This constant escalation can lead to serious consequences," Putin said during a visit to Uzbekistan. "In Europe, especially in small countries, they should be aware of what they are playing with."

The Russian leader pointed out that many European countries have a "dense population" and "small territory."

"And this factor, which they should keep in mind before they talk about striking deep into Russian territory, is a serious thing," he said.

