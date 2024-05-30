Rasmussen Poll: Few Voters Say Ukraine Winning War

Only 13% of likely U.S. voters say Ukraine is winning its war against Russia, a Rasmussen Reports survey found, down from 16% in March.

A total of 23% of voters say Russia now is winning the war, and 48% say they see the Ukraine-Russia war as basically a stalemate; 17% say they are not sure who's winning, according to the Rasmussen Reports survey.

Among voters who say Ukraine is winning the war, 21% are Democrats, 11% are Republicans, and 8% are unaffiliated.

Among voters who say Russia is winning the war, 29% are Republicans, 16% are Democrats, and 23% are unaffiliated.

A total of 47% of Democrats, 45% of Republicans, and 51% of unaffiliated voters see the war as basically a stalemate.

A majority (51%) say Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is doing a good or excellent job in leading Ukraine the war, while 17% say he's doing a poor job; 12% say they are not sure.

Asked if they had "a very favorable, somewhat favorable, somewhat unfavorable, or very unfavorable impression" of Zelenskyy, 46% say they view him favorably, including 24% who say they have a very favorable impression.

Among the respondents, 29% say they view Zelenskyy unfavorably.

Among political parties, 58% of Democrats, 34% of Republicans, and 45% of unaffiliated voters not have at least a somewhat favorable opinion of Zelenskyy.

Asked if the U.S. is "doing too much or not doing enough to help Ukraine," 35% say the U.S. isn't doing enough to help Ukraine fight Russia, down from 39% in March.

A total of 31% say the U.S. is doing too much to aid Ukraine, down from 34% in March; 27% say the amount of U.S. support to Ukraine is about right.

Among voters who strongly approve of President Joe Biden's job performance, 61% say the U.S. isn't doing enough to help Ukraine in the war.

Among voters who strongly disapprove of Biden's performance, 52% say the U.S. is helping Ukraine too much.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey was conducted among 1,096 U.S. likely voters May 23 and May 26-27. It has a margin of sampling error of 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.