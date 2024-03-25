Napolitano to Newsmax: Trump Lawyers Won't Like His Attacks on Judges

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers are probably wincing at his harsh criticism of the judges in his trials, retired New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Monday.

Napolitano commented after Trump gave a press conference following a New York appeals court decision on Monday to hold off collection of the former president's more than $454 million civil fraud judgment if he puts up $175 million within 10 days.

During the press conference, Trump personally attacked the judges presiding over his cases.

Napolitano told "Newsline" that Trump's lawyers most likely did not like the remarks due to "the old one liner, 'you don't taunt the alligator until after you cross the stream.' "

He pointed out that Trump will be back again before New York Judge Arthur Engoron, presiding over his civil fraud trial, as "there are many, many post-judgment issues to be resolved."

Napolitano also stressed that he will be sitting in the courtroom of Judge Juan Merchan, presiding over his hush money case, "probably for a month, starting three weeks from today. And you really want to hold your fire in criticizing the judge."

Napolitano explained that this is "not because judges can't take it ... [but that] jurors have a lot of respect for the judicial system and for the judge."

Since judges are seen "as the father or paternal figure in the courtroom, jurors will perceive an attack on the judge as an attack on them and you don't want them to have that perception."

Instead, Napolitano insisted that Trump "should be aiming his fire at the prosecutors and at the system and not at the judges personally."

During the press conference, Trump also slammed the policies of President Joe Biden. Napolitano agreed with that viewpoint, saying that Biden's current stewardship of the executive branch of the federal government is deplorable and the former president clearly knows what buttons to press.

He added that Biden's defense on each of those subjects that Trump criticized (energy prices, inflation, Afghanistan, Russia invading Ukraine, the Oct. 7 attack on Israel) is "indefensible and is a foreshadow of what we can expect to see in the campaign."

