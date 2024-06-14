WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: andrew napolitano | donald trump | jail

Judge Napolitano to Newsmax: Trump Won't Be Jailed

Friday, 14 June 2024 11:54 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump won't face any jail time for his New York fraud conviction, former judge Andrew Napolitano predicted Friday on Newsmax.

Napolitano said neither the case against Trump or the federal gun trial conviction of Hunter Biden meets the benchmark for incarceration.

"I don't blame them for preparing for it, but I don't see any jail time at all" for Trump, Napolitano said on "Wake Up America." "No prior [convictions], no harm to anybody, no danger to society, no harm to the victim. What victim? There's no victim in either of those cases, in the Hunter Biden case or in the Donald Trump case."

Napolitano pointed out, "you can't just shoot from the hip and say, 'Bad guy, I'm going to put him away,' [or] 'I like this person, I'm going to give him a break'."

A checklist with 22 items has to be filled out by the court, Napolitano said. When the checklist is completed, "it indicates to you jail or no jail. And if jail, how much time." 

"And I'm telling you in Donald Trump's case, every one of those check marks will indicate no incarceration," Napolitano said.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Friday, 14 June 2024 11:54 AM
