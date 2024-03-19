Rep. Clyde to Newsmax: SCOTUS Got Immigration Decision Right

The Supreme Court made the right decision, Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., told Newsmax.

On Tuesday, the US Supreme Court issued a 6-3 ruling to allow a law that permits Texas to arrest individuals who illegally cross the Texas-Mexico border. Notably, the high court didn't rule on whether the law is constitutional but stated that the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals did not follow the correct procedures when it reversed a federal judge's order that blocked SB4, the law criminalizing crossing from Mexico, from going into effect.

Nonetheless, Clyde tells "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," "this is a win for the state of Texas; it's a win for every border state, which is essentially every state of the union. This is a win for the American people. So, I think the Supreme Court got it right this time by allowing Texas to defend itself against an ongoing invasion because that's exactly what's happening right now."

The case will now return to the 5th Circuit, which is scheduled to hear appeals on Wednesday.

