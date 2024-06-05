WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: andrew clyde | merrick garland | congress | contempt

Rep. Clyde to Newsmax: Hold AG Garland in Contempt

Wednesday, 05 June 2024 05:57 PM EDT

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he would "certainly vote to hold [Attorney General] Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress" should the vote come to the House floor.

On Tuesday, Garland appeared before the House Judiciary Committee where he was confronted by some GOP members over their view that the DOJ has been weaponized under his leadership. Some Republicans are looking to hold Garland in contempt for refusing to turn over audio tapes of special counsel Robert Hur’s interview with President Joe Biden.

"I’ll tell you, Merrick Garland has no excuse whatsoever not to turn it over, you know?  What’s he hiding? I mean, does the transcript really not match the verbal testimony, the recording?  We need that, and it’s absolutely totally correct to hold him in concept," Clyde said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Clyde, who serves on the Appropriations Committee, added that congressional Republicans need to "defund his office as well."

"Anyone that’s held in contempt of Congress I think we need to take away their salary if they’re a federal employee," Clyde added.

