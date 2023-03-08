Rep. Andrew Clyde to Newsmax: DirecTV Dropping Newsmax 'Very Concerning'

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Wednesday it is "very concerning" DirecTV and its parent company AT&T dropped Newsmax from its satellite television service in January, and Congress should "look into" the matter.

"This is very concerning when you have a news outlet that is being censored — simply because it's conservative — by a liberal media giant, if you will call them that, DirecTV," Clyde told "Prime News." "I think it's certainly something Congress should look into."

DirecTV and AT&T dropped the conservative news channel from its lineup and 13 million subscribers at the end of January claiming a business dispute over fees to be paid to the news outlet.

The Hill reported in February that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., supports Congressional hearings to explore if the dispute is really business or censorship.

"You know I had discussions with a couple members now because it's very concerning to me," McCarthy told a news conference in February. "Now, Newsmax isn't the first one, OAN [One America News] as well. And I think Americans should be able to have a choice in the news they are able to get."

DirecTV has claimed both Newsmax and OAN were removed as "cost-cutting" measures at the same time the company reported profits last year of $2.7 billion. DirecTV claimed Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would cost them in the "tens of millions" of dollars.

Newsmax has denied these claims, saying it was seeking a fee of about $1 per cable subscriber per year, among the lowest fees asked for in cable, and that total amount of the deal was a fraction of "tens of millions."

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy sees AT&T DirecTV's unwillingness to budge as an act of "political discrimination."

"This was never about the fees being excessive," Ruddy said. "DirecTV's position has always been that Newsmax of all cable news channels should never get any cable fee whatsoever, not one penny."

DirecTV continues to carry 22 left-leaning news channels, many with much lower ratings than Newsmax. And of those channels get license fees.

Clyde said he has not heard from any Democrats expressing concerns over the censorship of Newsmax, but plans for a congressional hearing from the House Oversight Committee would be appropriate.

"I have not seen any Democrats actually concerned about this," Clyde said. "But [Rep.] Andy [Biggs, R-Ariz.,] is on the [House] Oversight Committee, which is great, and that's the proper committee that should look into this."

